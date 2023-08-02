Clear salary dues of guest faculties, BJP MLA tells govt

Clear salary dues of guest faculties, BJP MLA to govt

DHNS
  • Aug 02 2023, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 03 2023, 03:35 ist
Representative Image. Credit: DH Photo

Former minister for School Education and Literacy and MLA representing Rajajinagar constituency in Bengaluru S Suresh Kumar urged the higher education minister to pay remuneration for guest faculties working with government degree colleges, immediately.

In a letter to higher education minister Dr M C Sudhakar, the MLA said that the remuneration of guest faculties has been pending for the last three months. "We all know how much these guest faculties are paid. Take necessary measures to release the amount," stated Suresh Kumar.

