Close district borders, minister tells officials

District In-charge Minister J C Madhuswamy on Saturday directed the officials to close the district borders, to restrict vehicular movement.

Addressing the officials of taluk-level task force through video conference at the office of the Deputy Commissioner here, he said that the cases of Covid-19 are on the rise in the state. "We have to take proper measures to contain the spread of disease," he said.

The district borders must be closed to restrict the entry of people from other districts and states. No positive case has been reported in the district so far. Even then, ASHA workers and anganwadi workers must visit villages to check for migrated people, he said.

MP Prajwal Revanna urged the officials to ensure an uninterrupted supply of essential items.