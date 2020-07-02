'Close resorts and homestays with immediate effect'

Close resorts and homestays with immediate effect, demands MLA

Gayatri V Raj
Gayatri V Raj, DHNS ,
  • Jul 02 2020, 15:44 ist
  • updated: Jul 02 2020, 15:45 ist

With the number of Covid-19 cases rising in the district, Sakleshpur MLA H K Ramaswamy has urged Deputy Commissioner R Girish to issue orders to close the resorts and homestays with immediate effect.

Speaking to reporters, Ramaswamy said, Sakleshpur was a green taluk so far, but reported one case recently. With the homestays and resorts opened, the vehicular movement has increased. The district administration should not cause further delay and issue orders in this regard, he said.

The government's stand over tackling the coronavirus issue is not clear. Though positive cases are on the rise, it is not considering lockdown and has been informing about strict action, he said.

