Close shave again for Renukacharya during 'Hori Habba'

BJP MLA M P Renukacharya again had a narrow escape when the 'Hori', the caparisoned bull, ran amok soon after he touched it at Honnalli in Davangere district on Friday.

This is the second time he has had the close shave.

On August 31, Renukacharya was about to be hit by the Hori.

The Hori Habba (Hori festival)is celebrated in which a well-decorated bull is made to run through the crowd The challenge is to subdue the animal and snatch the dry coconut, cash and other valuables tied to it.

In Honnalli, the organisers invited Renukacharya who obliged.

Before setting the Hori on the crowd, the organisers asked the MLA to worship it.

As soon as he touched it, the bull jumped and lowered its head as if it to butt.

Sensing the danger, Renukacharyas bodyguards encircled him and took him to safety away from the place.

Nothing has happened to me.

I am fine, said Renukacharya after the incident.