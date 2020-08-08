Closed school is reopened with TP member's effort

Owing to the efforts of Sullia Taluk Panchayat member Ashok Nekraje, a government higher primary school at Devarahalli near Subrahmanya was reopened with the admission of six children.

The school was closed a few years ago, owing to a trickle in admissions of students. This year, with the efforts of taluk panchyat member, the admission process was started with renewed vigour to reopen the closed school.

“Some more students in the vicinity will be admitted to the school”, Nekrajesaid.

This year, six children were admitted to class 1 and 2.

The Government Higher Primary School was started at Devarahalli in 1963.

Nekraje, along with the villagers, had appealed to the BEO to reopen the school, after passing a resolution in the Taluk Panchayat.

School to be reopened

Accordingly, the authorities decided to reopen the school for admitting the students. Teacher Amrita is deputed to the school.

Nekraje had convened a meeting of the parents to appeal to them to make use of the school.

He also gave the students free writing materials, pens among others by Nekraje.