CLP leader terms Kateel 'remote-controlled' prez

Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah has described state BJP chief Nalin Kumar Kateel as “remote-controlled” president.

“Nalin starts dancing soon after BJP general secretary B L Santosh presses the remote control button,” Siddaramaiah said. He was addressing Congress workers meet in Bendoor on Friday.

Siddaramaiah claimed that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa was an “unwanted child” for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah.

“Both of them did not want BSY to be the chief minister. But they surrendered as there were possibilities of Yediyurappa leaving the party if he was not given the post,” he said.