CM asks sugar mills to clear dues by month-end

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Thursday set June 30 deadline to all sugar factories for clearing pending dues to the sugar cane farmers in the state.

Deputy commissioners of all sugar cane growing districts should holds talks with the factories and ensure that the farmers get their money. Some factories have not paid the farmers for two years. The DCs concerned will be held responsible if the factories refuse to pay up, he told the DCs.

The chief minister also asked the DCs to seize the sugar stock in the factories if they fail to comply with the direction.