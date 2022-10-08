CM Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai wins biz award

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 08 2022, 00:31 ist
  • updated: Oct 08 2022, 04:01 ist
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai. Credit: DH Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai has won the 2022 TITAN Business Award for global entrepreneur of the year under the manufacturing category.

The TITAN Business Awards are put together by the International Awards Associate. Bharath bagged the award for his work at Ashwa Energy and Valtek, both Dharwad-based companies where he is the executive director. Ashwa Energy is into manufacturing and fabrication of heavy construction earthmover equipment while Valtek makes flow control valves.

basavaraj bommai
Karnataka

