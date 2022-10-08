CM Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai wins biz award

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai’s son Bharath Bommai has won the 2022 TITAN Business Award for global entrepreneur of the year under the manufacturing category.
The TITAN Business Awards are put together by the International Awards Associate. Bharath bagged the award for his work at Ashwa Energy and Valtek, both Dharwad-based companies where he is the executive director. Ashwa Energy is into manufacturing and fabrication of heavy construction earthmover equipment while Valtek makes flow control valves.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
6.23 lakh people watched Dasara events on social media
Five reasons why Lionel Messi is football's GOAT
'RRR' seeks Oscar nomination in general category
'Indians connect with biz like they chat with friends'
BTS members face possible military conscription
New space tech can charge EVs in just 5 minutes: NASA
4 Nobel Peace laureates who were in jail when they won