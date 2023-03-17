CM Bommai to inaugurate Kodava family hockey tourney

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will inaugurate the 23rd edition of the Kodava family hockey tournament at General Thimayya Stadium in Cheriaparambu on Saturday at 3 pm.

As many as 336 teams have registered for the tournament. In total, 21 matches will be held daily.

Three courts have been readied at the stadium and a gallery has been constructed for the spectators. Around 25,000 spectators can watch the match at a time.

An exhibition match between the 37th Coorg Regiment and Kodava Academy Eleven team will be held at 11.30 am. A match between India Junior Eleven and Karnataka Eleven will be held after the inauguration by the CM at 3.30 pm.

The results will be uploaded on www.appachettolanda.com.