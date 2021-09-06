CM Bommai to meet Union ministers in Delhi today

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is scheduled to visit New Delhi on Tuesday in what will be his fourth visit to the national capital since he assumed office a little over a month ago.

According to the chief minister’s office, Bommai is slated to meet union ministers. Sources said Bommai might also try to meet BJP national president JP Nadda to discuss the party’s performance in ULB polls, disgruntlement of Tourism Minister Anand Singh who wants a ‘better’ portfolio and filling up four vacant Cabinet berths.