CM calls on PM, urges him to notify tribunal orders

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Tuesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to notify the orders of the Mahadayi and Krishna water dispute tribunals at the earliest.

During his first meeting with the prime minister after becoming chief minister, he reminded Modi about the pending notification from the Union Ministry of Water Resources. The chief minister also urged the prime minister to grant permission to build a balancing reservoir across Cauvery in Mekedatu, at the earliest.

Yediyurappa requested Modi to declare the Upper Krishna project stage-III as a national project and sanction funds from the Centre. He urged Modi to set up the All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Hubballi-Dharwad.

Later speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said the PM responded positively to his pleas. The CM also called on Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu.

He also met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, Agriculture and Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar separately and requested them to clear pending projects pertaining to the state.

During the meeting with Nirmala, Yediyurappa sought income tax exemption for the State Building and Other Construction Workers Board and requested for the release of performance grant under 14th Finance Commission to urban local bodies and gram panchayats.