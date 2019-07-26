CM designate revokes projects, transfers sanctioned

Chief Minister-designate B S Yediyurappa has directed Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar to withhold all new projects and transfers that were sanctioned by the previous Congress-JD(S) coalition government in the month of July.

The oral instructions by Yediyurappa came even before he was sworn-in as CM. According to the note issued by the Chief Secretary to additional chief secretaries, principal secretaries and heads of all departments, the projects are to be withheld until they are reviewed by the next government in the coming days.

Apart from it, the designate chief minister has instructed that all transfers that were sanctioned in July be withheld until further orders.

