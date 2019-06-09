CM disapproves Thammanna abusing Maddur villagers

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Sunday took exception to Transport Minister D C Thammanna for abusing villagers in Maddur taluk of Mandya district recently, saying that elected representatives should not mix politics with development.

“It is not proper for the elected representatives to mix politics with development. Members of the Cabinet should strive for the overall development of Karnataka, irrespective of people’s political affiliations. It is the true spirit of democracy,” Kumaraswamy tweeted.

Thammanna had courted controversy on Friday when he openly abused people in Maddur for demanding basic amenities after voting against the coalition candidate Nikhil in Mandya Lok Sabha election recently.

CM's ire against media

This apart, Kumaraswamy’s ire against the media appears to be far from over. In a clarification to senior BJP leader S M Krishna, who had recently accused the government of curtailing the freedom of the press, the chief minister said all are equal before the law. The media persons cannot function as per their whims and fancies in the name of freedom of the press, he added.

“I respect freedom given to the media under the Constitution. But as per my limited understanding, it (media) does not have the freedom to disrespect Constitutional posts like Governor and the Chief Minister...I hope Krishna will educate the concerned media persons in this regard,” he said in a statement.

Krishna, along with other BJP leaders, had recently accused the government of targetting journalist for criticising the government. Kumaraswamy has been upset with the media for its coverage of the recently held Lok Sabha polls. He has been keeping himself away from the media.