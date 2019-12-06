CM, DyCM defend encounter of Hyderabad rape accused

Even as debate raged over the encounter of the four accused in the rape and murder of a veterinary doctor, Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa defended the Telangana police, here on Friday.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the accused had tried to attack the policemen when they were taken to the spot during the early hours of the day. "So, an encounter was inevitable to save their own lives," he said.

DyCM C N Ashwath Narayan took to Twitter to laud Telangana police. "Today's encounter in Hyderabad serves as a warning bell to those behind such horrific crimes like rape. Telangana police has sent a message that will force vile minds to think before perpetrating such heinous act in any corner of the country," he said.

In Hubballi, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the encounter of four accused in the Hyderabad rape and murder case has sent a strong message to criminals across India.

Speaking at Hubballi Airport, he said that the Hyderabad police had taken action based on the circumstances prevailing there and responded accordingly.

Capital punishment

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Friday said that there is a need for a strong legislation prescribing death penalty for the rape convict.

Speaking to reporters in Sindhanur, Raichur district, Siddaramaiah, to a query on Hyderabad encounter, said, "I have learnt that the police have encountered the rape accused. It is not wrong to encounter the criminals if they try to escape or attack the police, on the grounds of self-defence. But if the encounter is fake, then it is illegal. So, being a lawyer, it is my firm conviction that the Parliament should bring a legislation to prescribe capital punishment for the perpetrators of such heinous acts (sexual assaults on women and children)," he said.

B'luru top cop says 'timely action'

Meanwhile, defending the killing, Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao termed it as "correct and timely action" given the situation, reports PTI from Bengaluru.

"The action of Hyderabad/Cyberabad police was correct and timely, there can be no second opinion. If they (accused) had escaped from the custody, they (police) would have been under tremendous pressure. The incident has happened during inquiry and it needs to be defended. Cyberabad police has taken required action," Rao added.