CM for no changes in Tipu lessons in books

The contents related to 18th century Mysore ruler Tipu Sultan in school textbooks are unlikely to be changed.

Sources from the Chief Minister’s Office told DH that, “It has been decided not to make any changes in content related to Tipu Sultan in the textbooks. The Chief Minister has conveyed this to Primary and Secondary Education department.”

In December 2019, an expert committee was constituted to verify documents submitted by BJP MLA Appachu Ranjan demanding to drop contents on Tipu.

The BJP MLA had demanded to exclude Tipu lessons from school textbooks.

Officials from Department of Primary and Secondary Education and Karnataka Text Book Society refused to comment.