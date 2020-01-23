CM launches Invest Karnataka 2020 curtain raiser

CM launches Invest Karnataka 2020 curtain raiser

Shruthi H M Sastry
Shruthi H M Sastry, DHNS, Bengaluru ,
  • Jan 23 2020, 22:25pm ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2020, 22:29pm ist

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa launched the curtain raiser of Invest Karnataka 2020, in Davos on Thursday. The event will be held in Bengaluru on November 3 4 and 5 this year, with the theme “Innovate now. Growth forever,” according to an official release. 

Launching the curtain raiser, the chief minister highlighted the opportunities to invest in Karnataka. Speaking at the event, he invited global businessmen and investors to take part in the event, the release said. More than 100 entrepreneurs, businessmen, heads and representatives of various major companies participated in the curtain raiser, the official statement added.

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Invest Karnataka 2020
Chief minister B S Yediyurappa
Davos
World Economic Forum
Comments (+)
 