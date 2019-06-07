CM orders for Venkateshwara temple in Ramanagara

Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy on Friday directed Muzrai and Religious Endowment department to identify 15 acres of land in Ramanagara district for constructing Venkateshwara temple.

The temple will be built with the help of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), an independent trust which manages the Tirumala Venkateshwara temple at Tirumala, Andhra Pradesh. He gave this direction at a meeting called to discuss development of religious places in the state.

He also directed the officials to take up construction of

a choultry at Tirumala at the cost of Rs 26 crore. Besides, the PWD will take up upgrade of roads at Male Mahadeshwara Hills at the cost of Rs 40 crore and asked the officials to put up a proposal for the comprehensive development of Kengal Anjaneya Swamy temple at the cost of Rs 21 crore, a release from the chief minister’s office said.