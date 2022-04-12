CM promises Vidya Nidhi scholarship for children of weavers, fishermen

Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai said on Monday Vidya Nidhi scholarship scheme would be extended to children of weavers and fishermen communities from the next academic year.

Addressing a gathering at a programme organised at Sri Mahalakshmi Temple in Ucchila on Monday, Bommai said, “Raitha Vidya Nidhi scholarship initially was launched for children of farmers in the state. Scholarships were distributed to girl students from class 8 to postgraduate programmes under the scheme. The scheme will now be extended to children of fishermen and weavers.”

The chief minister announced the distribution of 100 high-speed fishing boats priced over Rs 1.5 crore each to fishermen (with a 90% subsidy). “There is a need to embrace technology to increase fish catch and make fishing a profitable venture. The Centre will contribute 40% cost and the state government will provide 50% for the speed boat. High-speed boats for deep-sea fishing will be distributed to fishermen along the coast of Uttara Kannada, Udupi and Dakshina Kannada on a pilot basis,” Bommai said.

Fishermen can venture into deep-sea fishing for up to 11 nautical miles from the shore with high-speed boats.

He said that 5,000 houses will be built for fishermen in three coastal districts through Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation and zero per cent interest loans and diesel at subsidised rates will be provided to them, the CM added.

He added a hostel cluster will be built under the OBC department for Mogaveera students. In the Bayaluseeme region, at least one pond will be designated for fishing, he promised.

The CM also promised to release funds to the tune of Rs 5 crore to Sri Mahalakshmi Temple through the Muzrai department.

