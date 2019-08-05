CM shifts MPs meet to Karnataka Bhavan

Facing flak for planning to hold a meeting of MPs from the state at a five-star hotel in the national capital, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday shifted the venue to the Karnataka Bhavan.

According to the latest communication sent to parliamentarians on Sunday, the chief minister said the venue for the scheduled dinner meeting on August 6 has been shifted to Karnataka Bhavan-1 from Leela Palace Hotel.

The chief minister had faced criticism from Opposition MPs for planning the meeting at the five-star hotel in upmarket Chanakyapuri. DH had carried a report in its Sunday edition on the row.

During his proposed meeting with members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha from the state, Yediyurappa planned to discuss issues like projects and grants pending from the Centre.

There are plans to request MPs to exert pressure on the Centre to release more grants for taking up drought-relief works as more than 100 taluks have been declared drought hit.

The two-hour meeting and dinner for MPs, their assistants and Karnataka Bhavan employees was estimated to cost around Rs 25 lakh.

The Opposition MPs had questioned the government on the need for spending such a huge sum for the meeting at a time when the state of Karnataka was facing drought and floods.

There was a hue and cry earlier too when the government held such meetings at a five-star hotel.