CM to launch 11-day campaign blitz ahead of bypolls

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is under immense pressure to win the December 5 bypolls, has announced a campaign blitzkrieg that will see him cover all 15 Assembly constituencies starting November 23.

Yediyurappa, 76, needs to win at least 7-8 seats in order to secure a majority in the Assembly. On November 23, Yediyurappa is scheduled to address rallies in Athani, Kagwad and Gokak constituencies in Belagavi district.

Yediyurappa will then visit Yellapur, Hirekerur and Ranebennur constituencies on November 24. On November 25, the chief minister will campaign in Vijayanagar (Hosapete), KR Pet and Hunsur. The next day, he will be in Chikballapur, Yeshwanthpur and Shivajinagar.

On November 27, Yediyurappa will cover Hoskote, KR Puram and Mahalakshmi Layout. He will head to Hunsur, Yellapur and Hikererur again on November 28, followed by Ranebennur and Hosapete on November 29. On November 30, Yediyurappa will return to Yeshwanthpur and Mahalakshmi Layout for campaigning.

On December 1, the chief minister will again visit Hoskote, KR Pet and Shivajinagar. He will move up north again on December 2 to Gokak, Athani and Kagwad, and his blitz will conclude at Athani and Kagwad on December 3.