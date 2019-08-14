CM to visit Delhi for talks on Cabinet formation

Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa is likely to hold talks with the BJP top brass here on Friday on the expansion of his cabinet.

The CM is likely to arrive in the national capital on Thursday night or Friday morning and will stay here for two to three days. During his stay, he will meet BJP president Amit Shah and other senior leaders and finalise the names of legislators to be inducted in the council of ministers, sources in the party said.

During the meeting with Shah, who is also the Union Home Minister, Yeddyurappa will apprise him about the damages caused in the state due to floods and rain.

The CM has already sent a list of 50 MLAs, to be considered for ministers' posts, to the central leadership. Yeddyurappa and the national leaders will decide on how many legislators will be inducted and on keeping some slots open for rebel leaders of Congress and JD(S).

When Yeddyurappa came to the national capital last week, he couldn't meet Shah as he was busy with the Parliament session. Following this, the central leaders asked Yeddyurappa to first tour flood-hit areas in the state and then come to Delhi for discussions.

During his stay, the CM also plans to meet union ministers to discuss state-specific issues.