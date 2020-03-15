CM visits ailing Patil Puttappa

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday visited Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (Kims) to enquire about the condition of ailing veteran journalist and former Rajya Sabha member Patil Puttappa.

Doctor tending to Patil Puttappa, fondly referred as PaPu, told the chief minister that the condition of veteran writer was critical. "When Patil Puttappa was admitted to Kims on February 10, he was suffering from high fever, respiratory issues and brain haemorrhage due to a bad fall at his house. After surgery, his condition has worsened. He is on ventilator," Dr D M Kabadi explained.

Speaking to reporters, Yediyurappa said, "Patil Puttappa's health is deteriorating. He is put on ventilator support. I pray for his speedy recovery."

"PaPu has not received Rashtriya Basava Puraskar announced by the state government in 2017, for some reasons. In next two to three days, the award, citation and Rs 10 lakh cash prize will be sent to Patil Puttappa. Also, the government will foot the medical expense," the chief minister said.