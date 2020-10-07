CM Yediyurappa denies commenting on Mahadayi issue

CM Yediyurappa denies commenting on Mahadayi issue

Raju Gavali
Raju Gavali, DHNS, Belagavi,
  • Oct 07 2020, 12:39 ist
  • updated: Oct 07 2020, 12:57 ist
Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa denied commenting on the Mahadayi project issue regarding which Goa filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court. Credit: DH File Photo

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa denied commenting on the Mahadayi project issue regarding which Goa filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court.

Read | Goa files contempt petition in Supreme Court against Karnataka for illegal diversion of Mahadayi water

Goa on Tuesday filed a contempt petition in the apex court against diverting Mahadayi waters.

Yediyurappa was in the city on Wednesday to meet and console family members of union minister Suresh Angadi who passed away recently.

When asked by reporters regarding the contempt petition filed by Goa, he said he would not speak on the as he was visiting Angadi;s family to pay his condolences.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

B S Yediyurappa
Karnataka
Mahadayi
Goa

What's Brewing

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Where are we in the Covid-19 vaccine race?

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton, brings $31.8 mn at Christie's

Stan, the T-Rex skeleton, brings $31.8 mn at Christie's

Scientists detect 'mass death' of sea life off Russia

Scientists detect 'mass death' of sea life off Russia

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

What my Covid-19 hallucination showed me

 