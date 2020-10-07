CM Yediyurappa denies commenting on Mahadayi issue

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa denied commenting on the Mahadayi project issue regarding which Goa filed a contempt petition in the Supreme Court.

Goa on Tuesday filed a contempt petition in the apex court against diverting Mahadayi waters.

Yediyurappa was in the city on Wednesday to meet and console family members of union minister Suresh Angadi who passed away recently.

When asked by reporters regarding the contempt petition filed by Goa, he said he would not speak on the as he was visiting Angadi;s family to pay his condolences.