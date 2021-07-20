CM Yediyurappa reviews flood situation in Karnataka

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held a review meeting on Tuesday to assess the damages caused by heavy rainfall in several parts of the state.

In a video conference with deputy commissioners and chief executive officers of 13 districts, Yediyurappa directed them to ensure that all precautionary measures are in place to prevent loss of life and property.

According to a release from the CMO, officials from Kodagu, Ballari, Hassan, Udupi, Shivamogga, Uttara Kannada, Dakshina Kannada, Chikkamagaluru, Vijayapura, Kalaburagi, Mysuru, Koppal and Belagavi districts participated in the meeting. The districts have received heavy rainfall over the past week increasing risk of flooding and landslides.

Funds will be released to procure modern equipment for flood relief activity. Special teams were formed to identify regions susceptible to land slides, the CM said, instructing officials to shift people living in such regions to relief camps.