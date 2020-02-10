CM Yediyurappa should address regional imbalance in ministry: Yatnal

Expressing his displeasure over the B S Yediyurappa's Belagavi and Bengaluru-heavy ministry, former Union minister and Bijapur City MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal on Monday said that he had written to the chief minister seeking him to address the regional imbalance in the ministry.

"The chief minister should respond to the aspirations of the party MLAs of other districts. Why was Mahesh Kumathalli denied a Cabinet berth? The chief minister should talk to the party legislators on regional disparity and budgetary allocations," Yatnal said addressing media persons here on Monday.

"The native BJP leaders and legislators are upset over Cabinet expansion. The chief minister should convene a meeting to address the disgruntlement," he said.