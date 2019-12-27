CM's Davos visit may defer legislature session

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa is expected to attend the high-profile World Economic Forum (WEF) at Davos, Switzerland, next month. This could result in the postponement of the legislature session scheduled to start January 20, it is said.

A decision on postponing the legislature session may be taken in the Cabinet meeting on December 30.

The 10-day session is slated to commence with Governor Vajubhai R Vala addressing the state legislature.

This will be Yediyurappa's second visit to the global event. He attended the WEF Annual Meeting of the New Champions at Tianjin, China, in 2010. In 2013, the then chief minister Siddaramaiah, too, participated in New Champions of the World Economic Forum held in Dalian, China.

The others who are expected to join Yediyurappa include Union Ministers Piyush Goyal and Mansukh Mandaviya, along with Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.