Co-Win glitches hamper Covid vaccine dry run in Bengaluru

The very objective of Covid-19 vaccination drive run is to give health workers an experience of Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) platform - uploading details of beneficiaries, vaccination session sites and to identify the challenges thereon. But the exercise did not go on the expected lines in Bengaluru and parts of the state owing to the glitches in the Co-WIN test link on Friday.

A test link of Co-WIN (www.uat.co-vin.in) and a dummy app (www.app.uat.co-vin.in) for the vaccinator has been created for this purpose. None of the beneficiaries received an SMS informing them about the time and location, which is supposed to be generated by the Co-WIN app, medical colleges and hospitals said.

The Covid vaccination dry run was held at five government health facilities and three private health facilities in Bengaluru between 9 am and 11 - Singasandra primary health centre, Kengeri community health centre, KR Puram general hospital, Ulsoor referral hospital, Bangalore Medical College and Research Institute (BMCRI), Aster CMI Hospital, Hebbal; Kempegowda Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) and Sapthagiri Medical College.

During the dry run, multiple steps of vaccination are assessed, including operational facility, assembling beneficiaries with proper physical distancing, checking identity, administering vaccine shots, cold chain maintenance, proper biomedical waste management, validation of data in Co-WIN app, observation for 30 minutes post-vaccination, Adverse Events Following Immunisation (AEFI) management and above all comforting and reassuring the people who take the shots.

Hemanth Kumar, nodal officer for Covid-19, Aster Hospitals, Bengaluru, said, “We never received the one-time password from the Co-WIN app. These glitches shouldn’t happen on the actual day of the vaccination. The dry run was only for 25 staff. When it happens for 100 beneficiaries and if we do not get SMS, then people will be left sitting in the waiting rooms and the vaccination cannot happen. We competed the dry run by the time they fixed it.”

Dr Ranganath T S, HOD, Community Medicine, BMCRI, said, “We tried our level best. After entering the pin code, it is supposed to open but didn’t. It worked in Mandya Medical College but in medical colleges in Bengaluru it did not. We do not have the authority to administer the vaccine without the one-time password during the actual vaccination time.”

Dr Maheshwaran, HoD, community medicine, Sapthagiri Hospital and Dr D H Ashwath Narayan, HoD, community medicine, KIMS, echoed similar views. However, like other facilities, both the centres managed to complete the exercise manually.