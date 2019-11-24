Coalition chaos, neglect forced me to resign: Singh

Disqualified Congress MLA and BJP candidate from Vijayanagar for the December 5 bypolls Anand Singh on Sunday said coalition chaos and neglect of his constituency forced him to resign as Cong MLA and join the BJP.

Addressing an election rally at Bhuvanahalli, the three-time Vijayanagar (Hosapete) MLA said, “In 2018 elections, the people of my constituency reposing faith in me, sent me to Assembly. But, since no party gained majority, the Congress and the JD(S) formed a coalition government. I couldn’t do anything for my constituency owing to the infighting within the coalition government. Sometimes we have to become selfish for the best interest of the constituency,” Singh defended his resignation.”

He added, “Chief Minister Yediyurappa’s assurance to sanction irrigation scheme to the constituency and make Hosapete a district centre made my decision easy. After I quit the BJP, I have suffered 14-month vanavasa (forced exile in forest). I am happy for having returned to the BJP fold,” Singh said.

“After elections, if I have to make a choice between a ministership or Vijayanagara district, I would let go ministerial berth for the latter,” Singh said.

Interestingly, BJP MLA from Bellary City Somashekar Reddy, while campaigning for Anand Singh on Saturday had said that he would not allow bifurcation of Ballari district.