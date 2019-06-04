Coalition govt in confusion, says BSY

P M Raghunandan
P M Raghunandan, DH News Service, Bengaluru
  Jun 04 2019, 22:32pm ist
  • updated: Jun 04 2019, 23:51pm ist
State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said Vishwanath’s resignation as the JD(S) state president was the internal matter of that party. (DH File Photo)

BJP leader R Ashoka on Tuesday demanded that Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy should resign in the wake of JD(S) leader A H Vishwanath’s statement that the government was not functioning effectively.

“The administration has come to a standstill. Vishwanath’s statement has proved it. Kumaraswamy should step down in the interest of the state,” he told reporters.

State BJP president B S Yeddyurappa said Vishwanath’s resignation as the JD(S) state president was the internal matter of that party. “But Vishwanath and other senior Congress leaders have lashed out at Congress legislature party leader Siddaramaiah. This shows that there is total confusion in the coalition government,” he added.

This apart, the BJP will be felicitating its 25 Karnataka MPs on Wednesday. BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Muralidhara Rao will take part in the event organised at Palace Grounds, Bengaluru.

