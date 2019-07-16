Coalition govt will be history tomorrow: CT Ravi

With less than 48 hours left for the coalition government to prove its majority in the Assembly, an upbeat BJP expressed confidence that the government’s collapse was imminent.

Speaking to reporters, BJP general secretary C T Ravi said that the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the rebel MLAs would have no bearing on the trust vote. Arguments and counter-arguments in Supreme Court over the petitions filed by the rebel legislators would not help save the government, he said.

“People of the state and MLAs in the coalition government have lost faith in the government. By Thursday evening, the coalition government will be history,” he said.

Congress legislators, who have sensed the same, have started preparing for this eventuality. The party is now mentally preparing to sit in the Opposition, Ravi said.