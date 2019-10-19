College in dock over 'out-of-the-box' copy-proof idea

A college in Haveri is in the dock for what it considered was an “out-of-the-box” solution to check copying during exams. The college made its I PU students write exams with cardboard cartons on their heads.

As part of the “innovative measure”, the students had to cover their faces with cartons and peep through an opening to write their answers.

This “experiment” on copy-free examinations was conducted on October 16 at Bhagat Pre-University College in Haveri. The college staff are said to have recorded the scene and the video went viral on social media.

Deputy Director of Pre-Unversity Education S C Peerzade told DH that he came to know of the incident around 12 noon the same day. “I rushed to the college and questioned the management. I also issued a notice,” he said.

On his Facebook page, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar said: “This is totally unacceptable. Nobody has right to treat anybody, more so students, like animals. This perversion will be dealt with aptly.”

The management defended the action. M B Satish, a management member said a college in Bihar had used a similar system and received wide appreciation on social media. “We tried to emulate the move.” He said the students were informed about it beforehand. However, the college abandoned the move after objections were raised.

District Principals’ Association president Kabbinakanthi Mutt said the principal of the college had been removed by the association.