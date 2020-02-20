Collegium recommends transfer of judges

The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended transfer of Justice Ravi Malimath from Karnataka High Court to Uttarakhand High Court.

The Chief Justice of India-headed body on February 12 decided to transfer Justice S Muralidhar, a judge of Delhi High Court to Punjab and Haryana High Court and Justice Ranjit V More, a judge of the Bombay HC to Meghalaya HC.

On Thursday, lawyers in Delhi High Court abstained from work in protest against the decision to transfer Justice Muralidhar, who is at number three in seniority of judges.

Justice Muralidhar would be at number two in seniority in Punjab and Haryana HC.