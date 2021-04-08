Come clean on ED notice to son, Ugrappa tells BSY

Former MP V S Ugrappa said on Thursday that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa should come clean on reports that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had issued notice to his (Yediyurappa's) son B Y Vijayendra, over deposits in Federal Bank.
Addressing a press conference in the city, he alleged that government money was filling the coffers of the chief minister's family.
Ugrappa said the BJP's own MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal had flagged the issue of the ED sending a notice to Vijayendra.
The former MP said Minister K S Eshwarappa had lost his mental balance and needed treatment as he took the complaint against Yediyurappa to the Raj Bhavan.
"In normal practice, it is the ministers who advise the Governor and not the other way round," he said.
