Comed-K cautions students about touts and agents

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) has issued caution note for students registering for undergraduate entrance test for 2020-21 scheduled for May 10.

Following complaints from several students about agents and touts approaching them offering assistance to register for the examinations and collecting personal data of students, Comed-K has issued an official caution notice asking students to be careful before sharing their personal details with anybody.

"This is to notify the aspiring candidates and their parents/guardians and general public that recently few websites are operating unauthorisedly using the name of Comed-K, its logo and website contents. They are trying to mislead the public by fictitiously claiming to be official Comed-K websites from where the candidates can apply to Comed-K UGET 2020. It has also come to our notice that these websites, besides collecting the personal data of candidates, are also charging the candidates for offering such help. Such websites are posing as official Comed-K website (and/or its authorised websites)," the note from Comed-K said.

These websites are collecting personal data of the aspiring candidates which may be misused by them in future for monetary consideration. "We wish to caution the aspiring candidates and their parents/guardians and general public that Comed-K has not authorised any person or agency to offer help for registration and support for Comed-K UGET 2020 on any websites or to use the name, logo and its website contents. It is hereby made clear that Comed-K does not have any agents or touts, liaison, admission offices, representatives or any other office/s other than the office mentioned on its official website," it said.

