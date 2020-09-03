Comed-K results decalred; Bengaluru's Rakshith tops list 

The Comed-K on Thursday announced the results of the undergraduate entrance exam 2020 that were conducted last month across India. Rakshith M from Bengaluru, who had secured the first rank in K-CET engineering stream, has now topped the Comed-K entrance test for admission to various engineering courses in private colleges across Karnataka for this academic year.

Rakshith has secured 168 out of the 180 marks and topped the entrance test.

Only two students from Karnataka have secured place in the first top 10 ranks, while the rest of the ranks were bagged by candidates from other states. An official statement by the Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (Comed-K) said, "Of the 5,000 rank holders, as many as 1,219 candidates have secured more than 70% marks in the entrance test."

However, in the first 100 toppers, 45 students from Karnataka have secured place.

The candidates can get their rank cards by visiting the www.comedk.org using their applicant login.

This year over 43,249 candidates appeared for the entrance test that was held on August 19 across India in various centres.