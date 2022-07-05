COMEDK results: 52 K'taka students in top 100 ranks

The Consortium of Medical Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) announced the results of its undergraduate entrance exam on Tuesday.

Candidates from Karnataka have outshined their counterparts from other states by securing 52 of the first 100 ranks.

Even in the Top 10, five candidates are from Karnataka.

Venkat A of Tamil Nadu has bagged the first rank, Vishal Bysani from Bengaluru has got the second rank and the third ranker Apporv Tandon is from Bengaluru.

The test was conducted online in 230 test centres located in 154 cities across the country on June 19.

As against 61,635 candidates who applied, 57,387 (21,108 Karnataka and 36,278 Non-Karnataka) candidates appeared for the test.

The provisional answer keys were published on June 22 and 159 candidates challenged the answer keys.

Rank cards of the eligible candidates have been generated and available to the candidates in their 'applicant login' on the COMEDK website www.comedk.org.

The counselling will be conducted online and the candidates have to upload the scanned copies of the documents through their login. The uploaded documents will be verified by the panel of expert verification officers and the counselling schedule will be announced soon.

This is the last year of COMEDK exams as the private engineering colleges have agreed to join the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) from next year.

Top 10 rank holders

* Venkat A, Hosur, Tamil Nadu

* Vishal Bysani, Bengaluru

* Apporv Tandon, Bengaluru

* Kanishk Sharma, Uttar Pradesh

* Siddhartha Singh, Bengaluru

* Boya Haren Sathvik, Bengaluru

* Aarav Giri, Bengaluru

* Sneha Pareek, Guwahati

* Vishakha Agarwal, Jaipur

* Srijan Ranjan, Jharkhand