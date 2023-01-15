Coming up in Bommai's poll budget: Sops for women, youth

Women and youth will be top priority for Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai when he presents his last budget for the 2023-24 fiscal before the state heads to the Assembly polls.

Bommai, not shying away from describing it as an “election budget”, said he will announce a new scheme for women-led households.

“Our revenue collection for the quarter ending December has increased. For the last quarter, too, I’ve asked officials to increase it further. So, I’ve decided to present a pro-people budget that will focus on welfare,” he said.

Bommai said he wants to help the working class - farmers, labourers, anganwadi and Asha workers - and that youth and women will get “more empowerment” in the budget, which is likely to be presented on Feb 17.

To woo women, Bommai is working on a cash scheme. “The working class is under stress due to Covid-19 and floods. We’re doing a special programme for women-led households,” he said.

“We will provide financial assistance depending on the money requirement of these households for daily needs and medical expenses. Money will be given to the woman heading the household.”

The new scheme will complement the Stree Samarthya Yojane that will be launched this month. “In every village, two Stree Shakti (self-help) groups will get up to Rs 5 lakh for self-employment and they’ll be connected to the market,” Bommai said.

For youth, the government will be rolling out the Swami Vivekananda Yuva Shakti Yojane.

“Five lakh youngsters will get a subsidy of Rs 1 lakh and loans from banks with which there are tie-ups. We’ll also connect them to the market in an end-to-end approach so that they’re independent and contribute to Karnataka’s growth,” he explained.

The government is focusing on implementation instead of mere announcements, Bommai said, picking holes in the Congress’ headline-grabbing promise of providing 200 units of free power to all households.

“It was they who pushed Escoms to the brink of collapse. We gave Escoms Rs 8,000 crore and loan guarantees worth Rs 13,000 crore,” he said.

“Fearing defeat and in desperation, the Congress has announced a scheme that they know can’t be implemented. They’re cheating people,” Bommai said, adding that the Congress’ promise would require Rs 9,000 crore.