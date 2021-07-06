Commercial activities resume across Karnataka as Covid curbs ease

Large-scale commercial activities resumed across Karnataka on Monday after Covid-19 rules were relaxed under the third phase of unlock.

Barring two districts — Kodagu and Hassan, where the restrictions continued — the whole of Karnataka witnessed brisk activities. There was heavy rush at shopping malls and places of worship, which opened after a gap of over two months.

Public transport and private buses began operations in large numbers. Several districts reported increased traffic for prolonged hours. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) alone operated about 4,500 trips while the other three corporations collectively operated 7,000 to 8,000 trips. Metro services also witnessed thousands of commuters.

Several shopping malls in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru and Hubballi received a decent footfall on the first day. Mall managers said there was 30-40% turnout.

“Clothes and accessory shops saw considerable sales. Electrical and electronics, and hospitality industry is yet to gain momentum. Hopefully, it will improve by the weekend,” said the manager of a mall on Bannerghatta Road in Bengaluru.

The Muzrai temples’ priests association said no temple was serving ‘theertha’ or ‘prasad’ to devotees. “Only darshans are permitted,” said K S N Dixit, president of the association.

Pilgrim centres Dharmasthala, Kukke Subramanya, Sringeri and Ghati Subramanya witnessed a rush of devotees.

Tourism activities also gained pace, with Unesco world heritage site Hampi receiving a considerable inflow of domestic travellers. Badami, Aihole and other places saw a modest turnout.

Check out DH latest videos: