Committees to revive RTCs, Escoms

CM Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced two committees for the revival of RTC and power utilities (Escoms)

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 12 2021, 22:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 03:21 ist
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Credit: PTI Photo

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced two committees for the revival of road transport corporations (RTC) and power utilities (Escoms). Retired IAS officer M R Srinivas Murthy will head a committee that will look at financial and performance improvements for RTCs. Similarly, retired IAS officer K Jayaraj will lead the effort for Escoms to make them self-reliant in terms of revenues, Bommai said.

