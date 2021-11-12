Committees to revive RTCs, Escoms

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Friday announced two committees for the revival of road transport corporations (RTC) and power utilities (Escoms). Retired IAS officer M R Srinivas Murthy will head a committee that will look at financial and performance improvements for RTCs. Similarly, retired IAS officer K Jayaraj will lead the effort for Escoms to make them self-reliant in terms of revenues, Bommai said.

