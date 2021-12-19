'Communal clashes happen only due to political reasons'

Prominent Muslim body Jamaat-e-Islami Hind (JIH) has repeatedly raised conerns over polarization and ‘misuse’ of laws to target the government’s critics. Its national president Syed Sadatullah Husaini, who was in the city recently, spoke to DH’s Akram Mohammed on a cross-section of issues: Excerpts:

On democracy, what do you think are the challenges right now?

We feel there’s a serious downfall in democratic and Constitutional values. Elections are being fought with hate speeches, dividing people and encouraging communal and caste polarisation. That’s making the whole electoral process meaningless. Then, there are these draconian laws to silence the voices of critics.

Is this recent or has this happened over the years?

The problem was there earlier, too. But, it has accelerated in the last seven years and has reached an alarming point.

What are the laws being used to silence dissent?

Mainly the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and sedition. Muslims aren’t the only victims. Any opponent or dissenting voice is silenced - even adivasis and Dalits.

What’s your view on AIMIM and SDPI that largely depend on Muslims. Will a separate political identity help Muslims?

I’d not like to comment on any political party per se. But, overall, politics based on caste or community identity isn’t in anybody’s interest. People should bind together based on principles and ideologies. This should be the main basis of political mobilisation.

What do you make of the controversy surrounding Friday prayers in Gurugram? There’s opposition to offering prayers in public places.

The main problem in the city was that there was no place for worship. Many mosques are under illegal possession and aren’t being freed up. Construction of new mosques is not allowed and people sought permission to pray in the open. Local administration has allowed them to pray in parks. Whatever we do should be as per law and nobody should be allowed to take law into their own hands.

In Karnataka, attacks against minorities are rising.

It’s evident. Communal clashes or tension happen only due to political reasons. Some political parties believe that polarisation is the easiest way to win elections. Unfortunately, voters are falling prey to this emotional blackmail.

How do you foresee developments ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls?

Before that, there’s the UP polls that people are describing as a ‘semi-final’. It’ll set the overall direction of 2024 elections. The main priority of all peace-loving, democracy-loving people should be to ensure elections are fought on real issues such as governance, people’s problems, economy, etc.

