'Comorbidities a major cause of heart diseases risk'

'Comorbidities a major cause of poor prognosis in heart patients'

Indians tend to get heart attacks one to two decades earlier compared to people of other nationalities, an expert said

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Oct 01 2021, 22:23 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2021, 02:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

Comorbidities are one of the major causes of a poor prognosis of heart problems. They also affect the treatment of heart ailments.

An eminent panel of speakers discussed the risk of heart diseases in patients suffering from comorbid conditions in an event curated by DH Brandspot and Manipal Hospitals, on Thursday. The speakers included interventional cardiologists - Dr Mohan Kumar H N, Columbia Asia Hospital, Sarjapur; Dr Ranganath Nayak P, Vikram Hospital, Millers Road; Dr Ranjan Shetty, HoD, Cardiology, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road; and Dr Davinder Singh Chadha, Manipal Hospital, Old Airport Road.

The discussion was moderated by Director of Forest Creative Communications Ranjit Padmakumar. "High cholesterol can lead to depositions in blood vessels leading to coronary heart disease (CAD). Uncontrolled hypertension can also damage heart muscles. They can lead to diastolic dysfunction, and relaxation capacity of the heart can come down," said Dr Mohan Kumar H N.

Dr Ranjan Shetty, said, "Comorbidities, as the word suggests, is something that is associated. Unfortunately, Indians tend to get heart attacks one to two decades earlier compared to people of other nationalities. While they get heart attacks when they're 50-55 years old, we get it when we are 35-40 years of age. This is because of comorbidities. Indians are diabetic by 20-25 years of age compared to the West who get it by 50 years."

Smoking, lack of exercise, sedentary lifestyle are factors to blame, said doctors. "Life expectancy is much lower in Indians compared to western countries. Obesity is another comorbidity. These are some of the most common comorbidities we see among heart patients," he said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Heart disease
comorbidities
Karnataka
Health Care
Diabetes

Related videos

What's Brewing

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

West Bengal villagers use bees to fend off jumbos

Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births

Polish zoo 'super happy' with rare aquarium births

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs

Brazil's Amazon records least September fires in 20 yrs

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

Banksy's famous balloon girl work to go on sale

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

In Portugal, Afghan women footballers resume training

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

How climate change is making the Earth less bright

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

N Korea: The rise & rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Nobel Peace Prize: Is this Greta Thunberg's year?

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Hurun India Rich List 2021: Top 10 richest Indians

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

Great-grandmother keeps Indian martial art alive

 