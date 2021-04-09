Compassionate jobs: Rules notified for married daughters

The state government on Friday notified the Karnataka Civil Services (Appointment on Compassionate Grounds) (Amendment) Rules, 2021, under which married daughters will be considered as equal stakeholders in claiming jobs on compassionate grounds.

Till now, married daughters were not eligible to get government jobs on compassionate grounds if the father or mother die while in service.

The new rules were approved by the Cabinet in January and the government hopes that this will make a positive difference to hundres of families.

According to the new rules, even divorced daughters are eligible for employment on these grounds.

The rules specify that in case of death of a government employee, the widow/widower will be the first one to be considered for a job. However, if they do not qualify, then they can choose the son or daughter for employment.

If the spouse is pre-deceased, then preference for employment will be based on the order of the age of children.

The new regulations also permit guardians/any other dependent, who lived with the deceased government employee, to be considered for the job, if ]there are no children.