Complaint against actor Jai Jagadish 

DHNS
DHNS, Nagamangala ,
  • Jun 10 2022, 00:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 10 2022, 04:57 ist

A complaint was lodged against actor Jai Jagadish and his car driver at Bellur police station in the taluk on Tuesday.

J Chandru, a resident of J C Nagar, Bengaluru, lodged the complaint against Jai Jagadish and his driver, alleging that they had abused him in foul language over a petty issue and even assaulted him.

The plaint said, “I got down from a KSRTC bus near toll gate at Nelligere on June 5. Jai Jagadish and his driver, who came from behind the bus, asked me why I discarded the bottle and scolded me. They assaulted and tore my clothes in public, even though I did not discard the bottle”.

Karnataka
Karnataka News
Jai Jagadish

