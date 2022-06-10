Complaint against actor Jai Jagadish 

A complaint was lodged against actor Jai Jagadish and his car driver at Bellur police station in the taluk on Tuesday.

J Chandru, a resident of J C Nagar, Bengaluru, lodged the complaint against Jai Jagadish and his driver, alleging that they had abused him in foul language over a petty issue and even assaulted him.

The plaint said, “I got down from a KSRTC bus near toll gate at Nelligere on June 5. Jai Jagadish and his driver, who came from behind the bus, asked me why I discarded the bottle and scolded me. They assaulted and tore my clothes in public, even though I did not discard the bottle”.