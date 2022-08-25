Complaint against Karnataka teacher for making students do household chores: Report

A complaint was lodged against a teacher in Tumakuru’s Morarji Desai Residential School who allegedly made girl students in class 10 do her household chores in shifts, The Times of India reported.

Students complained to the joint director of the social welfare department against the teacher after the school principal failed to take any action in the matter.

The teacher lives in staff quarters on the school campus with her family and has an infant son.

In their complaint, students said they missed their classes as they were made to look after the teacher’s child during school hours, adding that the teacher threatened to cut their internal marks if they didn’t do the chores she assigned.

“We also have to wash utensils and clothes, clean the floor, and do other chores at her house,” one student is quoted as saying in the report.

The teacher dismissed this to be a conspiracy by her fellow teachers to instigate students against her.

“Students have given a complaint to me and I visited the school and have given a notice to the teacher. As the school comes under Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS), I have written to the executive director to take action,” Joint director (social welfare) Prema TLS is quoted as saying in the report.