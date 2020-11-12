Complaint against professor referred to Mangalore University's ICC

A resolution was passed in the Syndicate meeting of Mangalore University to refer a woman lecturer's complaint of mental harassment against her colleague in the Social Work Department to the University’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), on Thursday.

During the discussions, Syndicate members were informed that this was the second complaint being filed against the male lecturer by the complainant. The members also discussed on permanent termination of Arabi U, who is under suspension from November 5.

Arabi U, serving as a professor in the Department of PG Studies in Economics, was accused of sexually harassing his student in 2018. The student, after clearing her examinations, had filed a complaint with University’s ICC. When the University failed to take action against Arabi, based on the Committee’s report, the victim had filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women.

The varsity had also written to the government to take action against the then Registrar, A M Khan, for not placing the ICC’s report to higher officials, sources told DH.