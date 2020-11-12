Complaint against professor referred to MU's ICC

Complaint against professor referred to Mangalore University's ICC

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 12 2020, 22:41 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 23:09 ist

A resolution was passed in the Syndicate meeting of Mangalore University to refer a woman lecturer's complaint of mental harassment against her colleague in the Social Work Department to the University’s Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), on Thursday.

During the discussions, Syndicate members were informed that this was the second complaint being filed against the male lecturer by the complainant. The members also discussed on permanent termination of Arabi U, who is under suspension from November 5.

Arabi U, serving as a professor in the Department of PG Studies in Economics, was accused of sexually harassing his student in 2018. The student, after clearing her examinations, had filed a complaint with University’s ICC. When the University failed to take action against Arabi, based on the Committee’s report, the victim had filed a complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women.

The varsity had also written to the government to take action against the then Registrar, A M Khan, for not placing the ICC’s report to higher officials, sources told DH.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mangalore University
Mental harassment
internal complaints committee

What's Brewing

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

These TN villages shun bursting crackers to save birds

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

After a long ride, Harley-Davidson is leaving India

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

1 in 3 professionals optimistic about their finances

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

'Covid patients face major long-lasting health effects'

 