Complaint over fake social media account of B L Santhosh

In a complaint to police to Central CEN Crime police, BJP social media wing convener Vinod Krishnamurthy has said that some unidentified miscreants have opened a fake account impersonating B L Santhosh, the party’s national general secretary (organisation).

According to the complaint, they got to know about it only after the miscreants sent a friend request to a few contacts who are already in the friends’ list of Santhosh’s original account. On November 30, the miscreants sent messages to many persons in messenger asking them to send him money citing some emergency, Vinod said in the complaint.

One of the friends, identified as Ajith Shetty Kiradi, believed that the message was sent by Santhosh and responded to the message. The miscreants sent him a mobile number and asked him to transfer the money to that number through UPI transaction. Kiradi sent Rs 15,000. When many people got such messages, some of them alerted Santhosh and his assistants, Vinod said in the complaint.

All others in Santhosh’s friends’ list were immediately alerted about the fraud and were requested not to entertain any such messages on social media, he said.

An investigating officer said, “We have registered a case under the Information Technology Act and cheating under IPC section. Efforts are on to nab the miscreants.”

The miscreants impersonate the prominent personalities having accounts on social media, so that they can make quick and easy money. Recently, the CID officials had arrested a gang which was into similar fraud, the officer said.