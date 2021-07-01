Compulsory rural service: Interim relief to 2021 batch of MBBS grads

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday granted interim relief to a batch of petitioner-MBBS doctors directing the state government not to precipitate the compulsory rural service scheme.

The petitioners, who have completed MBBS and aspire to join for post graduation courses, have challenged the notification pertaining to online registration for compulsory rural service. “State government is directed not to precipitate the matter pursuant to the impugned notification for a period of two weeks only in respect of the petitioners who are before this court. It is needless to state that this interim arrangement is confined to the petitioners who are before this court. However, the respondent-state is at liberty to proceed with implementation of the notification,” Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum stated in the order.

The ad-interim order was passed on Tuesday. The bench heard both the petitioners and the state government on Wednesday and posted the matter for passing interim directions.

The notification was issued on June 8, 2021, calling upon those undergraduates who have secured government seats and completed their MBBS exams in the academic year 2021 to register for rural posting. A corrigendum in this regard was issued on June 17. As per the notification the rural service is to commence from June 30.

According to the petitioners, the notification is discriminatory and arbitrary as it excludes other undergraduates of the same batch (management quota) and also contrary to Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act 2012, and the Karnataka Compulsory Service by Candidates Completed Medical Courses Act Rules, 2015.