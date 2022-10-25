Concerns over Centre mixing 'panchabhootas' with science

The move by reputed government agencies like Isro, the environment ministry and the ministry of power to partner with ‘Vijnana Bharati’, an NGO, to celebrate the concept of panchabhoota (fundamental element), has led to concerns among the science community.

Under the title ‘Sumangalam’, “like-minded organisations of the country” have come together to “present the unique Bharatiya concept of, firstly, securing the purity of the five basic elements of nature the earth, the water, the fire, the air, and the space; and secondly, attaining the order, balance or rather harmony, between them, for the survival and sustainability on Earth”.

The “like-minded” organisations have tied up with the Department of Space, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Isro, and agricultural universities to hold programmes between November 5, 6 and March 5 across the country.

The organisations want to find a sustainable way forward as “the evolving threat is an outcome of the western approach of conquering and exploiting nature to meet the comforts and greed”, which has disrupted the ecological order.

India March For Science (IMFS) on Monday expressed concern over the government joining hands with an organisation in the name of promoting ecological consciousness.

IMFS Karnataka Convener R L Mauryan, a science writer, said they were not opposed to the idea of celebrating panchabhootas (earth, water, air, fire and sky).

“What is concerning is the mixing of science with concepts and theories that have been rejected long ago. Why should the government bodies like Isro get involved?” he asked.

‘Trivial events’

In a statement, the IMFS said, spending time and money on trivial events at the time of serious financial crunch should be avoided.

“All practising scientists, as well as citizens with a serious interest in science, hereby appeal to the government and its agencies to abide by their constitutional obligation to spread the awareness of science and scientific temper in the society,” it said.

Mauryan noted that India has already been credited for its contributions to science.

“The idea of projecting everything from the past as a modern science will do more harm than any good,” he said.