Condolences pour in for Edneer Mutt seer Kesavananda Bharati

Condolences poured in following the demise of Edneer Mutt seer Kesavananda Bharati Swami.

Condoling the death of the Edneer Mutt seer, Vice President of India Venkaiah Naidu tweeted, "Kesavananda Bharati Swamiji, the seer of Edneer Mutt was a rare blend of philosopher, classical singer and a cultural icon. His patronage of Yakshagana was crucial in reviving this traditional theatre form in Karnataka."

Dharmasthala Dharmadikari D Veerendra Heggade said, "Through discourses, the seer used to give a good message to the society at various platforms. He was an orator and had a command over many languages. He has contributed to music, art, education and literature."

State BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel said that the death of the seer is a great loss to the country.

The seer had fought against the Kerala Land Reforms Act that put a few restrictions and won the case and had upheld the aspirations of the Constitution.

Kateel added that the seer had a great love for the Kannada language.

Former MLC and BJP state spokesperson Capt Ganesh Karnik said, “The seer had strived hard to save Kannada in the neighbouring Kasargod district by starting Kannada medium schools. As a patron of Yakshagana, the seer had set up Yakshagana melas and had contributed immensely towards Yakshagana, dance, music and cultural programmes. Owing to the seer’s effort, the Supreme Court had given a landmark judgement which outlined the basic structure doctrine of the Constitution.”

Under the guidance of Pejawar seer Vishwaprasanna Theertha Swami, a condolence programme was organised at Udupi SMSP Samskrita College and Udupi Nagarikaru Srigala Abhimanigalu at the college premises.

The Pejawar seer remembered the Edneer seer’s contribution to culture, education and society and said that his ideology should be a guide for all of us.

Yakshagana Kalaranga President K Ganesh Rao said, “The seer had promoted Yakshagana through a mela. He was also a Yakshagana Bhagavatha. He had great respect for artistes.”

Odiyoor Sri Gurudevadatta Samstana Mutt seer Gurudevananda Swami said, “Kesavananda Bharathi Swamiji had given a new direction to the cultural world of Kasargod district. His demise is a loss to society.”