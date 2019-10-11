Condolences pour in for the maestro

Condolences from musicians, elected representatives, religious leaders poured in as soon as the news of saxophone exponent Kadri Gopalnath’s untimely death spread.

In his tweet, Carnatic vocalist T M Krishna said; "Saddened to hear about the passing of Thiru Kadri Gopalnath. A self made man who brought to the fore an instrument and sound that was new to Carnatic music. He was one of the most friendly and joyful musicians in our country.”

Music director A R Rehman who had worked with Kadri Gopalnath in movie Duet tweeted: "Another Master gone too soon RIP #kadrigopalnath.”

In his messsage, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that Gopalnath had successfully adapted a foreign instrument like saxophoneto Indian classical music and entertained connoisseurs with his enchanting performances. "In his death, the world of music has lost a great musician."

Paryaya Palimaru Mutt seer Vidhyadheesha Theertha Swami said; “though born into a family of Nadaswara, he learnt Carnatic music and introduced it in a western instrument through sheer hard work. He won the distinction of being Asthana Vidwan during my first Paryaya. He was known for simplicity. I am saddened by his demise.”

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel also tweeted condoling the demise of Kadri Gopalnath. Expressing condolence, DYFI district president B K Imthiyaz; said “Kadri Gopalnath’s service to art will not be forgotten. He spread music across the globe. The sudden demise has left a void in the world of music.”